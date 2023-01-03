news

Four Bodies Recovered From Last Week's Fatal Helicopter Crash Near New Orleans

The companies declined to name the victims.

US Coast Guard
David McNew/Getty Images

The bodies of four people killed in a helicopter crash near New Orleans last week have been recovered, company officials said Tuesday.

The craft, carrying a pilot and three passengers, came down at 8:40 a.m. Thursday in the Gulf of Mexico after it picked up workers from a platform operated by Houston-based Walter Oil & Gas, officials said.

The three companies said in a joint statement that “the remains of all four occupants in the aircraft involved in the event (Thursday) in the West Delta area, have been recovered.”

