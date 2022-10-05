A Fort Worth police recruitment video designed to look like a used car commercial has been viewed more than a million times online, an example of how departments nationwide are getting creative to overcome the tight job market.

“We got your Explorers. We got your Tahoes,” an officer jokes in the video posted on social media.

"Yes this is a silly video but this is a very real video,” police Sgt. Amy Heise said. “We need good people to apply to our department. We know a lot of other agencies are recruiting officers right now."

Fort Worth has more than 100 positions to fill.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Other departments, also desperate to hire new people, are spreading the message in different ways.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's office is posting ads for detention officers in the back window of patrol cars.

But in the race for attention, Fort Worth's video is already a winner.

"We've gotten a lot of positive feedback about it,” Heise said. “We're getting people reaching out to us from inside Texas, outside of Texas, outside of the country, with a lot of people wanting to join the department. We are very happy."

On Oct. 15, the sheriff’s office and other Tarrant County agencies will hold a job fair for first responders.

It will be from noon until 4 p.m. at the Resource Connection Center on Circle Drive.