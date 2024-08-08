Emergency crews in Fort Worth have recovered a body from Marine Creek Lake in Fort Worth where CrossFit Games were taking place.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the body as 28-year-old Lazar Dukic, of Serbia. A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, officials arrived on the scene at about 8 a.m. to conduct search and rescue operations. They said they used boats, dive teams, and drones to search for the missing swimmer.

At about 9 a.m., emergency crews recovered Dukic's body from the lake.

According to the 2024 CrossFit Games website, the run-swim competition began at 7 a.m. on Thursday at Marine Creek Lake, located at 2700 NW Interstate 820 Service Road in Fort Worth, near Tarrant County College Northwest campus.

SPECTATORS SEE COMPETITOR STRUGGLE, GO UNDER

Cole Learn, an athlete visiting Fort Worth from Toronto, Ontario, said he was in town to support another athlete competing in the event and was watching the swimmers when Dukic went under.

"It was pretty devastating. We were watching the athletes come in from their swim, and for some reason, I was watching Lazar. It looked like he was struggling a little bit. Very, very quickly, he kind of did a couple of circles; he was, like, turning around trying to get air, and he was underwater," Learn said. "It happened so fast. There were 10 of us that saw it, we started screaming for the lifeguard. We were so far away, jumping in wouldn't have been an option."

Learn said lifeguards were near Dukic on paddle boats, but to him, it appeared like they were watching the finish line and not the approaching swimmers.

"Deep down, I knew he was still under there. Your mind starts to play tricks on you like, 'Maybe he came up somewhere else? Maybe he was OK?' But deep down, I knew something was wrong," Learn said.

Learn said he'd only met Dukic once but described him as a very nice guy, a great athlete, and someone with whom he'd shared a few jokes.

Learn said Dukic's brother was also competing at the event this weekend.

"I watched his brother run up and down, looking for him, and it's going to be engrained in my memory for the rest of my life. It's horrible," Learn said.

CROSSFIT RELEASES STATEMENT AFTER DEATH IN FORT WORTH

CrossFit representatives said in a press conference on Thursday morning that the rest of the day's events and activities would be canceled. They said safety personnel were at Marine Creek Lake as part of the day's events, and event organizers will work to determine what went wrong as part of their investigation.

FORT WORTH MAYOR 'PROFOUNDLY SADDENED' BY SWIMMER'S DEATH

In a statement, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said the city took great pride in hosting the event and was "profoundly saddened" by the man's death.

"We are profoundly saddened by the tragic loss of a CrossFit athlete during a CrossFit Games swimming event this morning. Our hearts go out to the athlete's family, friends, and the entire CrossFit community. We take great pride in being the host city for the CrossFit Games and remain committed to working closely with CrossFit to provide a supportive environment for all athletes, spectators, and visitors. As such, we have coordinated mental health and grief counselors to support those in need during this difficult time."

