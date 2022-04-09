Former President Trump Endorses Dr. Oz for Pennsylvania Senate

For a comprehensive look at candidates running in Pennsylvania's gubernatorial and congressional races, click here.

After much speculation regarding which Republican candidate he would support, former President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he’s endorsing Dr. Mehmet Oz for Pennsylvania senate.

In a statement, Trump described Oz as “Pro-Life, very strong on Crime, the Border, Election Fraud, our Great Military, and our Vets, Tax Cuts" and as someone who would “always fight for and support our under siege Second Amendment.”

“Perhaps most importantly, I believe that Mehmet Oz will be the one most able to win the General Election against a Radical Left Democrat looking to do unthinkable harm to our Country,” Trump wrote.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Oz is one of seven Republican candidates running for one of Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seats following incumbent two-term Republican Senator Pat Toomey’s announcement in October 2020 that he would not run for a third term.

Experts say Pennsylvania’s November 8, 2022 election will play a key role in determining whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate in 2023.

On Nov. 30, 2021, Oz announced he would run in the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race as a Republican. His GOP opponents include Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, George Bochetto, Sean Gale, David McCormick and Carla Sands.

Prior to his career in politics, Oz was best known as a celebrity heart surgeon and host of daytime TV’s “The Dr. Oz Show.”

On Wednesday, Oz filed a financial disclosure form required of all candidates for Senate that tallies a long list of investments — over 400 individual accounts, businesses or holdings.

Oz valued his assets at between $104 million and $422 million, according to a tally by The Philadelphia Inquirer, a wide range that is a result of the Senate's request that each asset be valued within a certain dollar bracket. If elected, he would be one of the wealthiest members of the Senate — and possibly the wealthiest.