Former First Daughter Barbara Bush Welcomes Baby Girl

It's a girl for former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura -- a granddaughter, that is.

"With full hearts, Laura and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter," the former president said in a statement Tuesday.

Former first daughter Barbara Bush Coyne and her husband, Craig, welcomed Cora Georgia on Sept. 27 in Maine, not far from the Bush's family home in Kennebunkport, where the couple was married.

"Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful,” Bush said.

The 39-year-year-old new mother married screenwriter Coyne in October 2018. She is the co-founder of a public health non-profit.

Cora is the Bush's fourth grandchild. Barbara's twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager, has three children with her husband, Henry.