Former Disney Cruise employee arrested for child pornography

A Homeland Security task force received a tip and found a video on the man’s mobile device as he got off a cruise at Port Everglades.

By NBC6

Disney Cruise Line
Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

A former Disney Cruise Lines employee was arrested by Broward Sheriff's Office deputies after a Homeland Security Investigations Task Force found child pornography in the man’s mobile devices.

Agents say they arrested 49-year-old Alvin Gonzalez, native of the Philippines, after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Agents conducted a border search when Gonzalez stepped off the cruise at Port Everglades and found an 8:41 long video, in a Micro SD card, which showed two naked children having intercourse with each other, according to the arrest report.

The arrest report states that the boy is approximately 8-10 years old while the girl is approximately 12-14 years old.

Gonzalez was charged with possession of child pornography and currently finds himself behind bars at the Broward County Main Jail.

Gonzales, who is facing a felony child pornography charge, is being detained on an immigration hold, records show.

Disney Cruise Lines issued a statement:

“This individual is no longer with the company, and we will continue to cooperate with law enforcement.” Sincerely,
Disney Cruise Line Communications

