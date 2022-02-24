Capitol Riot

Florida TV Chef Charged in Jan. 6 Attack on US Capitol

Besides appearing on television, Carol Kicinski runs a website called Simply Gluten Free

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

A gluten-free TV chef was arrested Wednesday in Florida on charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, officials said.

Carol Kicinski, who presents monthly episodes on the nationally syndicated “Daytime” show, and Jon Heneghan, who lives with Kicinski at a Dunedin home, were arrested and charged with four federal offenses that include entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, according to court records.

Dunedin is in the Tampa Bay area, north of Clearwater. The case is being prosecuted in Washington federal court.

Besides appearing on television, Kicinski runs a website called Simply Gluten Free.

According to court documents, Kicinski and Heneghan joined with others objecting to Democratic President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over former Republican President Donald Trump.

A mob attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying election results, authorities said. Five people died in the violence.

According to the criminal complaint, FBI agents connected GPS data from a mobile device to Kicinski and Heneghan and later compared surveillance video from the Capitol to driver's license and social media images of the pair. Surveillance images show them holding their phones as they walked down hallways and in the Rotunda.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

U.S. & World

Russia Feb 22

Live Updates: Biden to Impose New Sanctions; Russian Troops Enter Ukraine

Joe Biden 14 hours ago

‘Unprovoked and Unjustified': Biden, World Leaders Denounce Russian Attack on Ukraine

Since Jan. 6, more than 750 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, officials said. More than 235 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Online court records didn't list attorneys for Kicinski and Heneghan.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotFlorida
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us