Florida teen bitten by a shark during a lifeguard training camp

The teen's injuries weren't considered life-threatening, officials said. He was taken by his parents to get stitches.

A shark bit a Florida teen on the leg during a lifeguard training camp Monday morning, officials said.

The attack occurred near the Ponce Inlet lifeguard tower shortly before noon, Volusia County Beach Safety officials said. The 14-year-old boy had been practicing water entries when he landed on a shark.

The teen's injuries weren't considered life-threatening, officials said. He was taken by his parents to get stitches.

Monday's attack comes just days after two separate bite incidents in nearby New Smyrna Beach. A 26-year-old man was bitten on the foot while floating in an innertube Friday, and a 21-year-old man was bitten Thursday while playing football in shallow water.

