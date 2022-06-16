air travel

Flight Cancellations Create a Bad Travel Day Across the US

Airlines are struggling with shortages of workers, especially pilots, that are hurting their ability to operate all their planned flights

By David Koenig

Servicing Passenger Jets at Airport Terminal
Greg Pease/Getty Images

Airlines canceled more than 1,400 flights in the U.S. on Thursday, one of the worst days yet for travel as the peak summer vacation season heats up.

At LaGuardia Airport in New York, more than one-third of all flights were scrubbed, and more than one-fourth of flights were dropped at nearby Newark Liberty airport in New Jersey, according to tracking service FlightAware.

The cancellations came less than three weeks after airlines kicked off the summer travel season by canceling about 2,800 flights in a five-day stretch around the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

And they happened as airline CEOs held a virtual meeting with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — a sign of the Biden administration's concern about the prospect of snarled airports and unhappy travelers this summer.

The head of trade group Airlines for America, Nicholas Calio, said in a statement that industry officials appreciated the chance to talk with Buttigieg and “discuss our shared commitment to prioritizing the safety and security of all travelers.”

Airlines are struggling with shortages of workers, especially pilots, that are hurting their ability to operate all their planned flights.

This article tagged under:

air travelPete Buttigieg
