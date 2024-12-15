Crime and Courts

Fisherman reels in $1.7 million worth of cocaine off Florida coast

The 55 pounds of cocaine are estimated to be worth $1.7 million

By NBC Staff

Police in Florida are trying to find the rightful owner of over 55 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $1.7 million, that were found along the Atlantic coastline.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office took to social media on Monday and said the cocaine "inadvertently fell (off) the back of someone’s boat" and was then found by a fisherman on a beach, who then called police.

"If the 25 kilos of coke belongs to you, all we need you to do is come down to our Criminal Investigative Services building on Gus Hipp Blvd in Rockledge and claim your property with absolutely no strings attached,” Sheriff Wayne Ivey said on Facebook.

Ivey then joked the department will keep the owner's property "in a secure area" and offer an all-expenses-paid "staycation" at the "Ivey's Iron Bar Lodge," referring to the Brevard County Jail.

Those who have any information on the investigation are encouraged to contact the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office at 321-264-5201.

