First U.S. humanitarian aid flight for Gaza set to land in Egypt

The first U.S. government flight with humanitarian aid for Gaza is scheduled to arrive in Egypt's northern Sinai on Tuesday, according to senior Biden administration officials.

Once the military-facilitated flight lands, the plane's cargo will be transferred to the United Nations, which will deliver the materials to Gaza. It's the first of three planned U.S. flights, the officials said.

"This will be to bring a series of items, medical items, food aid, winter items, given that winter is coming in Gaza," a senior administration official said on a call with reporters.

Asked how the delivery will differ from the truckloads of aid that have already entered Gaza, an official said that "some of these things have already gone in, but there’ll be additional items."

More than 2,000 truckloads of aid have been delivered to Gaza since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, according to the administration, including about 800 during the first four days of the humanitarian pause. Upon the end of the pause in fighting for hostage releases, a separate senior administration official said, "this level or increased levels" of aid to Gaza must be sustained.

