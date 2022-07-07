University of Maryland

First Man to Receive a Transplanted Pig Heart Died of Heart Failure, Not Rejection, Encouraging Doctors

Doctors involved in the University of Maryland Medicine said in a paper published last month that a “complex array of factors” caused heart failure.

In this photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, members of the surgical team perform the transplant of a pig heart into patient David Bennett in Baltimore on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. On Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 the hospital said that he's doing well three days after the highly experimental surgery.
Mark Teske/University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP

The first man to receive a transplanted pig’s heart died of heart failure due to several factors, not organ rejection, leading the doctors involved in the trial to call it a success. Doctors involved in the University of Maryland Medicine study said in a paper last month that a "complex array of factors" caused heart failure, according to a news release.

David Bennett, 57, received the genetically modified heart on Jan. 7 after the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization on New Year’s Eve.

Before the transplant, Bennett had been hospitalized for six weeks with a life-threatening arrhythmia and had been connected to a heart-lung bypass machine.

The heart may have failed because a drug that is supposed to prevent rejection and infection might have damaged the muscle, the school said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"The heart was also found to contain evidence of DNA from a latent pig virus called porcine cytomegalovirus (pCMV) through highly sensitive testing that was first detected several weeks after the surgery and was later confirmed during autopsy of the organ," the release said. Whether the virus damaged the heart is under investigation.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Related Coverage

pig heart transplant May 5

Virus Found in Pig Heart Used in Human Transplant

Maryland Mar 9

US Man Who Got 1st Pig Heart Transplant Dies After 2 Months

This article tagged under:

University of Marylandheart transplantdavid bennettpig heart
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us