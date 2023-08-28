Animals and Wildlife

Firefighters help two deer stuck in fence in Southern California

The deer were stuck on opposite sides of a fence in a gated community, with half of their bodies sticking out

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two deer found themselves in a difficult situation when they got stuck in a fence in Westlake Village on Sunday. 

The Los Angeles County Fire Department came to their rescue and began helping them. 

The deer were stuck on opposite sides of a fence in a gated community, with half of their bodies sticking out. 

They looked frightened and frantically tried to free their back legs from the rails. 

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A video posted to social media shows firefighters safely removing one of the deer, which took off running.

This article tagged under:

Animals and WildlifeWestlake Village
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us