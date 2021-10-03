yellow diamond

Finders Keepers: Woman Finds 4 Carat Yellow Diamond in National Park

Noreen Wredberg, of California, gets to keep the gem she discovered in Crater of Diamonds National Park

a 4.83-carat yellow diamond
Arkansas State Parks

A California woman discovered a 4.38 carat yellow diamond in Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park in September, the state parks department said.

Noreen Wredberg, of Granite Bay, California, was visiting Arkansas’ Hot Springs National Park with her husband, Michael, when she decided to stop by Crater of Diamonds.

“I first saw the park featured on a TV show several years ago,” Wredberg told the parks department. “When I realized we weren’t too far away, I knew we had to come!”

She and her husband went to the park on Sept, 23, a few days after an inch of rain fell on the park, making for perfect diamond hunting conditions.

