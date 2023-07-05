South Carolina

Fiery plane crash in South Carolina resort town kills all 5 people on board

WMBF/ BETH GOFF

Five people are dead after a single-engine plane crashed over the weekend in a South Carolina coastal resort town.

Officials said Sunday's fiery wreck near a golf course in North Myrtle Beach killed all four passengers and the pilot, The Myrtle Beach Sun News reported. The Monday update raised the death toll from initial reports that one person had passed.

Tamara Willard, the chief deputy coroner for Horry County, told the newspaper that one person died shortly after being taken to a regional hospital while the others died at the crash.

The identities of the victims were shared Wednesday evening after officials first informed their families. The four passengers — Tanique Cheu, 32, and her son, Sean Gardner, 7, as well as Suzette Coleman-Edwards, 42, and her child, Odaycia Edwards, 17 — all hailed from East Orange, New Jersey, and had legal relatives living in Jamaica. The pilot was Dr. Joseph Farnese, 66, of Caldwell, New Jersey.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The cause of the plane's downfall remains unclear.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

South Carolinanews
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us