Feds Execute Search Warrant on Rudy Giuliani's NYC Apartment

Federal investigators executed a search warrant at the home of former New York City mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday, sources familiar with the matter tell News 4 New York.

Prosecutors have been probing Giuliani's conduct in relation to Ukraine in recent years, looking into both his alleged lobbying on behalf of powerful interests there, as well as his purported efforts to obtain damaging information on President Biden.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It was not immediately clear what federal investigators seized, though, or precisely why they obtained the warrant.

The New York Times first reported the search; NBC News has confirmed it was executed Wednesday morning at his Manhattan apartment.

Giuliani has steadfastly denied any wrongdoing in his Ukraine dealings, and did not immediately respond to messages from NBC News.

Giuliani, the former U.S. Attorney in Manhattan, served as the city's mayor from 1993 to 2001. But he is better known in recent years for his work as President Donald Trump's personal attorney.

The search warrant steps up the pressure on Giuliani, who was already facing the possible loss of his New York law license over comments he made prior to the Capitol riots in January.

Last December, federal prosecutors discussed whether to make a legal request for Giuliani’s electronic communications, NBC News reported. Prosecutors for the Southern District of New York were in contact with Justice Department officials in Washington about gaining access to his emails.

This is a developing story.