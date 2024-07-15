Donald Trump

Federal judge dismisses Trump documents case

Judge Aileen Cannon made her decision on the grounds that the special prosecutor was appointed improperly

Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, Florida, US, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Trump is resurfacing on the campaign trail after laying low for days while a firestorm enveloped his rival President Joe Biden, who is fending off calls from within his own party to step aside for a younger Democratic nominee.
Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The federal judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case dismissed the charges on Monday on the grounds that the special prosecutor was appointed improperly.

Judge Aileen M. Cannon granted a motion from Tump to dismiss the case. 

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

She wrote that the appointment violated the appointments clause of the U.S. Constitution.

"Upon careful study of the foundational challenges raised in the Motion, the Court is
convinced that Special Counsel’s Smith’s prosecution of this action breaches two structural
cornerstones of our constitutional scheme—the role of Congress in the appointment of
constitutional officers, and the role of Congress in authorizing expenditures by law," she wrote.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Donald Trump
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us