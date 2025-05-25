Some fear excessive use of force will rise as the DOJ drops oversight of police departments

The killing of George Floyd five years ago by a Minneapolis police officer ignited what many reform advocates hoped would be a national effort to end, or at least curb, excessive use of force.

But the Trump administration’s decision this week to dismiss lawsuits and drop accountability agreements with several police departments could undo some of that momentum, proponents of federal oversight say.

“Having a blueprint for reform is one thing, but ensuring objective oversight is a whole other thing,” said Michael Gennaco, a former federal prosecutor who has overseen use-of-force cases.

The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that it would drop proposed consent decrees with Minneapolis and Louisville, Kentucky, and end investigations into police departments in Phoenix; Trenton, New Jersey; Memphis, Tennessee; Mount Vernon, New York; Oklahoma City; and the Louisiana State Police.

The Minneapolis consent decree, a court-enforced improvement plan that follows a civil rights abuse investigation, was reached after the 2020 death of Floyd.

Floyd was unarmed when police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes while he was handcuffed on the ground. The Louisville agreement was reached after the 2020 death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot by police officers while sitting unarmed in her Kentucky home.

Both killings sparked coast-to-coast protests that consumed the final months of Trump’s first administration and ushered in a wave of investigations under U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in the Biden administration.

Two years after George Floyd was murdered by a police officer, President Joe Biden signed an executive order requiring new use-of-force rules for federal law enforcement. “I don’t know any good cop that likes a bad cop. But many people ... such accountability is all too rare.”

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said in a statement Wednesday that the consent decrees were “overbroad,” “factually unjustified” and based on “an anti-police agenda.”

But abandoning these agreements could have a chilling effect on efforts that are already underway in Baltimore, Cleveland and Ferguson, Missouri, where a white police officer killed Michael Brown, an unarmed Black teenager, in 2014.

That agreement required more training for police officers, policy changes to decrease the use of force and a more robust system for citizens to make complaints against officers. It also required that the mostly white police department do more to recruit people of color.

“It is important to not overstate what consent decrees do,” said Jin Hee Lee with the Legal Defense Fund, referring to the power of federal courts to enforce orders.

“They are very important and oftentimes necessary to force police departments to change their policies, to change their practices,” she added. “But consent decrees were never the end all, be all.”

The Chicago Police Department, for example, entered into a consent decree in 2019 that is being managed by the state attorney general. As a result, the federal government’s announcement does not impact the reform efforts currently underway there.

Consent decrees have a long history dating back to President Bill Clinton’s 1994 crime bill and are implemented after investigations into civil rights violations or unconstitutional practices. These investigations focus not on isolated instances but on policing cultures and policies that lead to the violations.

In responding to the Trump administration’s announcement, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told reporters his city will “comply with every sentence, of every paragraph, of the 169-page consent decree that we signed this year.”

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said his city is adopting a police reform agreement that will include many of the goals from its federal consent decree, like hiring an independent monitor to oversee the department’s progress.

On the flip side, supporters of local control argue that communities are better equipped to manage their own law enforcement agencies.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, who refused to comply with Garland’s consent decree following a blistering 2024 report, said she would continue to pursue local reforms that serve her constituents’ best interests. She has argued that it would be irresponsible to sign a contract without first evaluating it and has questioned the Justice Department’s ability to improve local police forces.

According to the 126-page report, which included data from 2016 through 2024, the Phoenix Police Department routinely committed “very significant and severe violations of federal law and the Constitution” and lacked accountability, supervision and training. Among the biggest concerns highlighted by the DOJ were racial discrimination during police encounters and reckless use of force.

The Justice Department issued 36 recommendations, including improved use-of-force training and new policies for encounters with vulnerable populations. But Gallego and several council members opposed the agreement, calling the accusations unsubstantiated and others asking for a full review before adopting it.

The city has since adopted a series of reforms aimed at addressing the DOJ’s findings. It implemented a new use-of-force policy, developed new emergency training materials and assembled a civilian review board.

“We will continue to look for every opportunity to make sure we’re serving our residents in the best way possible,” Gallego said in a statement. “I said many times that we would adopt reforms and see them through, regardless of the DOJ investigation, and I meant it.”

Consent decrees have had mixed results. In Los Angeles, which exited its 12-year agreement in 2013, the police department continues to face excessive-use allegations and lawsuits.

Most recently, several students from the University of California, Los Angeles, sued the LAPD, alleging assault, battery and other violations by officers during campus protests last year. The students said in the lawsuit that they were shot by rubber bullets and subjected to unnecessary force at a pro-Palestinian encampment.

A spokesperson for the union representing police officers has called the allegations baseless and inflammatory.

In Baltimore, where the police department entered into a consent decree following the 2015 killing of Freddie Gray, who died after suffering a spinal cord injury while in police custody, reform efforts remain ongoing.

The force is now in the “assessment” phase of its agreement, according to a city dashboard. In December, the DOJ applauded its progress, prompting a partial termination of the agreement.

