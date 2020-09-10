Coronavirus Pandemic

Fauci Says US Needs to ‘Hunker Down' for Fall and Winter

The country is still closing in on 200,000 deaths from COVID-19

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 31: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before a House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on July 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump administration officials are set to defend the federal government's response to the coronavirus crisis at the hearing hosted by a House panel calling for a national plan to contain the virus.
Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

As the United States heads into flu season, Americans can't let up in the fight against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday.

Although the number of new daily cases of coronavirus in the U.S. has slowly been declining over the last two weeks, the country is still closing in on 200,000 deaths from COVID-19 and more than 6 million confirmed infections.

NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci says he expects the U.S. to have one or more successful vaccine candidates.

U.S. & World

2 hours ago

Russian, China and Iran Launched Cyberattacks on Presidential Campaigns, Microsoft Says

coronavirus 14 hours ago

Virus Updates: US Layoffs Remain Elevated; N95 Mask Shortages Continue

“We need to hunker down and get through this fall and winter, because it’s not going to be easy,” Fauci said during a panel of doctors from Harvard Medical School.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus PandemicDr. Anthony Fauci
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us