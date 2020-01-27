Fans Mourn NBA Great Kobe Bryant’s Death Published 15 mins ago Published 15 mins ago Kobe Bryant's legacy transcended basketball courts to streets and cities across the country. Fans wore Lakers jerseys, inscribed Bryant's name on their shoes and sang in his memory after the helicopter carrying him and his 13-year-old daughter and protégée Gianna crashed, killing all on board. 30 photos 1/30 David Zalubowski/AP From left: Houston Rockets center Tyson Chandler, guard Austin Rivers and forward P.J. Tucker cry during a tribute to Kobe Bryant before an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Denver. Bryant died in a California helicopter crash Sunday. 2/30 Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Photos of the late Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant are projected onto a screen while YG, John Legend, Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill and Roddy Ricch perform onstage in their honor during the 62nd Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. 3/30 Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images People gather around a makeshift memorial for former NBA and Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant after learning of his death at LA Live plaza in front of Staples Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. NBA legend Bryant died January 26 in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. 4/30 David McNew/Getty Images People cheer for former NBA star Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, as they mourn near Staples Center, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. Nine people have been confirmed dead in the crash, among them Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. 5/30 Scott Legato/Getty Images Snoop Dogg wears a Los Angeles Lakers sweat suit in memory of Kobe Bryant to perform at The Fillmore on Jan. 26, 2020, in Detroit, Michigan. Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on January 26th. 6/30 William West/AFP via Getty Images Australia’s Nick Kyrgios wears a Lakers jersey with Kobe Bryant’s number to warm up to play against Spain’s Rafael Nadal during their men’s singles match on day eight of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Jan. 27, 2020. 7/30 Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images Lonzo Ball (2) of the New Orleans Pelicans holds the ball for a 24 second shot clock violation to honor the passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant during a game against the Boston Celtics, Jan. 26, 2020, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. 8/30 Harry How/Getty Images Victor Nava holds up his sign at LA Live to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant who died earlier in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. 9/30 Rachel Luna/Getty Images Los Angeles Lakers fan Victor Chavez, 30, of Los Angeles, mourns the death of retired NBA star Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center prior to the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash in near Calabasas, California, to the shock and grief of fans nationwide. 10/30 Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Coco Gauff wear shoes that pay tribute to NBA star Kobe Bryant during her third round match Women’s doubles match against Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan on day eight of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park, Jan. 27, 2020, in Melbourne, Australia. 11/30 Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men sing in honor of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. 12/30 Harry How/Getty Images Billboards around LA Live pay tribute to Kobe Bryant who died earlier in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. 13/30 Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images Nike shoes worn by Josh Hart (3) of the New Orleans Pelicans memorializing former NBA player Kobe Bryant are pictured during a game against the Boston Celtics at the Smoothie King Center on Jan. 26, 2020, in New Orleans, Louisiana. 14/30 NBC Los Angeles The Los Angeles International Airport light in up gold and purple on Jan. 27, 2020, in honor of Kobe Bryant. Bryant died on January 26th when the helicopter carrying him, his daughter Gianna and seven other people crashed, killing all onboard. 15/30 Harry How/Getty Images Fans gather at LA Live to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant who died earlier in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. 16/30 Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Darrin Dnote Milton poses with his Lakerbug car at a vigil for the late NBA star Kobe Bryant, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. 17/30 Azmi Tuncel/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Fans place flowers, candles and memorabilia at a makeshift memorial during a vigil held for NBA legend Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, Jan. 27, 2020. Fans gathered outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles to mourn the passing of NBA star Kobe Bryant. The 41-year-old Bryant died alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. 18/30 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Photos of the late Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant are projected onto a screen while YG, John Legend, Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill and Roddy Ricch perform onstage in their honor during the 62nd Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. 19/30 Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Distraught Los Angeles Lakers fan Naima Smith cries at a vigil for the late NBA star Kobe Bryant on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. 20/30 James Devaney/Getty Images Exterior (above) and interior lights of the Madison Square Garden shine in purple and gold to honor NBA great Kobe Bryant after the game between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 26, 2020, in New York. 21/30 Maria Tan/AFP via Getty Images Children look at a memorial wall painted in the image of former Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Kobe Bryant following his death, near the “House of Kobe” gym built in honour of his 2016 visit to the Philippines, in Manila on Jan. 27, 2020. 22/30 Azmi Tuncel/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Fans place flowers, candles and memorabilia at a makeshift memorial during a vigil held for NBA legend Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, Jan. 27, 2020. Fans gathered outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles to mourn the passing of NBA star Kobe Bryant. The 41-year-old Bryant died alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. 23/30 Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images People gather around a makeshift memorial for former NBA and Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant after learning of his death, at LA Live plaza in front of Staples Center in Los Angeles, Jan. 26, 2020. 24/30 Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images Exterior and interior lights (above) of the Madison Square Garden shine in purple and gold to honor NBA great Kobe Bryant after the game between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 26, 2020, in New York. 25/30 Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images People gather around a makeshift memorial for former NBA and Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant after learning of his death, at LA Live plaza in front of Staples Center in Los Angeles, Jan. 26, 2020. 26/30 David McNew/Getty Images Fans mourn at a makeshift memorial near Staples Center for former NBA star Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. Nine people have been confirmed dead in the crash, among them Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. 27/30 Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images Fans gather at a makeshift candlelight memorial across from Staples center to mourn the death of former Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles, California, Jan. 26, 2020. 28/30 David McNew/Getty Images People mourn at a makeshift memorial at Mamba Sports Academy for former NBA great Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash while commuting to the academy, Jan. 26, 2020 in Newbury Park, California. Nine people have been confirmed dead in the crash in Calabasas, among them Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. 29/30 Agustin Paullier/AFP via Getty Images People gather around a makeshift memorial for former NBA and Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant after learning of his death, at LA Live plaza in front of Staples Center in Los Angeles, Jan. 26, 2020. 30/30 Aaron Favila/AP A boy plays basketball in front of images of former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant at the “House of Kobe” basketball court in Valenzuela, Philippines, Jan. 27, 2020. Fans left flowers and messages on the walls at the newly inaugurated court after learning of Bryant’s death. Bryant died in a helicopter crash. 