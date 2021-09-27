Police, Family Searching for Florida Woman Missing Since Friday

Police are still searching for a missing 19-year-old Florida woman who was last seen Friday at an apartment complex near an Orlando college.

Miya Marcano was last seen around 5 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Arden Villas complex located near the University of Central Florida, Orange County Sheriff's Office officials said.

HELP US FIND MIYA: 19-yr-old Miya Marcano is still missing. Please continue to spread the word.



Miya was last seen on 9/24 at the Arden Villas apartments (3303 Arden Villas Boulevard, Orlando).



We urge anyone with info to call OCSO at 407-836-4357. If you see Miya, call 911. pic.twitter.com/f0beJ2FFfs — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 26, 2021

Marcano's father, Marlon, told WESH his daughter lived at the complex and worked in the leasing office but he did not hear from Marcano after she got off work.

Marcano was scheduled to take a flight to Fort Lauderdale later in the evening, but never boarded the plane. Her family traveled to Orlando this past weekend to speak with police and Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Miya is five feet tall and weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-836-4357 or call 911.