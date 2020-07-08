retail

Famed Clothier Brooks Brothers Files for Bankruptcy

By The Associated Press

American men's clothier chain Brooks Brothers store and logo seen at one of their stores.
Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The storied Manhattan clothier Brooks Brothers is filing for bankruptcy protection.

The company that says it's put 40 U.S. presidents in its suits survived two world wars and navigated through casual Fridays and a loosening of dress standards even on Wall Street, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed the 200-year-old company into seek Chapter 11 protection Wednesday.

Another famed men's clothier, Barneys of New York, sought bankruptcy protection last year, and it was followed by a slew of others toppled by the pandemic, including Neiman Marcus, J.Crew and J.C. Penney.

U.S. & World

birth control 1 hour ago

Supreme Court Rules Religious Groups Can Opt-Out of ACA's Birth Control Mandate

coronavirus 8 hours ago

Virus Updates: Task Force Briefs on Reopening Schools as Trump Threatens Funding Cuts

More bankruptcies are anticipated in the retail sector.

The virus-induced recession has cratered spending in most sectors of the economy and accelerated shifts in where people shop, mostly to the benefit of online retailers like Amazon and eBay. Online sales are up a sizable 31% from a year ago.

Brooks Brothers was one of the few national chains that produced its clothing in the U.S. In March, it shifted some production at plants in New York, North Carolina and Massachusetts to produce 150,000 masks per day for frontline healthworkers.

The New York company was founded in 1818, making it possibly the oldest clothier in the U.S.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

retailBankruptcy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us