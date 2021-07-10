Falcons Linebacker Arrested in Texas on Indecency With Child Charge: Police

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo was arrested Thursday night on an indecency with a child charge, Arlington, Texas, police say.

Mingo, 30, has been charged with one count of indecency with a child including sexual contac in connection with an Arlington Police Department investigation.

He turned himself in Thursday in consolation with his attorney, and has since posted bond and been released, police said.

Police did not release any additional details about the allegation against Mingo, citing the nature of the charges and the victim's age.

Mingo, of West Monroe, Louisiana, signed in March with the Falcons.

“Our organization became aware of the allegations involving Barkevious Mingo today and is currently gathering information on this incident," the team said in a written statement to Atlanta NBC affiliate WXIA. "The Falcons take the allegations very seriously and will continue to monitor the situation.”

It was not immediately clear whether Mingo had an attorney.