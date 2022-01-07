2 More Victims ID'd in DC-Area ‘Shopping Cart Killer' Serial Case

Investigators on Friday identified two more women they believe to be victims of the so-called "Shopping Cart Killer," a man accused in the slayings of several women in and around the metro Washington, D.C. area.

Police announced Friday that DNA evidence identified the remains of Cheyenne Brown, a 29-year-old woman who disappeared from Southeast D.C. on Sept. 30, and 48-year-old Stephanie Harrison, who were found in a container in a wooded area near the Moon Inn Hotel on Route 1, just south of the Capital Beltway.

Fairfax County, Virginia police believe suspect Anthony Eugene Robinson, 35, is a serial killer. Robinson was taken into custody in Rockingham County in November and was initially charged in the deaths of two women.

Police work and the discovery of two more bodies near a small motel in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County in December revealed what officials believe is the rare case of a serial killer.

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say the discovery of four bodies in two parts of the state are the work of a Washington, D.C., man they call “The Shopping Cart Killer.” News4's Darcy Spencer reports.

According to an investigation by police in Fairfax County, D.C. and Harrisonburg, Robinson met women online, went to motels with them, killed them and then transported their remains in shopping carts.

Fairfax County police are calling him the "shopping cart killer" and have accused Robinson of killing four women.

The bodies of Allene Elizabeth Redmon and Tonita Lorice Smith were found in an open lot in Harrisonburg on Nov. 23, the city’s police chief said. Redmon was 54 and lived in that city. Smith was 39 and lived in Charlottesville.

Brown was the mother of a 7-year-old boy and was pregnant, her family said in an interview with News4 in December, desperate for answers about her disappearance.

A family member of Brown said he believes he saw Robinson in her home days before her disappearance.

Police: Missing woman Cheyenne Brown a potential victim of this “serial killer”. Her body was found in a container in Fairfax County. She was the mother of a 7-year-old son and had a baby on the way. https://t.co/RrjypaQD3J pic.twitter.com/pbdiYLU1T3 — Darcy Spencer (@darcyspencer) December 17, 2021

Harrison's sister, Joei Harrison, says Stephanie flew from California to D.C. to go sightseeing. She checked into the Moon Inn in Fairfax County in August and then disappeared.

Joei said Robinson and Stephanie were staying in separate rooms at the hotel. She said they did not know each other.

“When I think about my sister, I think about the life she lived,” Joei Harrison said. “She was beautiful, vibrant.”

Robinson is known to have lived in D.C., Prince George’s County, Maryland, and New York, Fairfax County police said.

Fairfax County Police say 35-year-old Anthony Robinson is the man they call “Shopping Cart Killer.” Police arrested him last month and investigators believe he is connected to four deaths in Virginia – including, possibly, 48-year-old Stephanie Harrison. News4's Shomari Stone reports.

Police believe he is possibly connected to a fifth homicide.

“We received a tip, a critical tip, that our person of interest may be linked to another case where a woman was found deceased, in a shopping cart in Washington, D.C.,” said Ed O’Carroll of Fairfax County police.

Timeline of the Shopping Cart Killer Investigation

The bodies of Redmon and Smith were found a short distance from each other in a lot in a commercial district of Harrisonburg on Nov. 23, police said. Police believe the women were killed at different times. A shopping cart was found nearby.

Robinson was arrested after cellphone records and video evidence linked him to the women.

Days later, on Nov. 30, D.C. police contacted Harrisonburg police and told them about Brown, who had disappeared. Cellphone data and surveillance footage would later show that Brown and Robinson were together on the night the woman was last seen, police said.

A coordinated effort between the Harrisonburg and D.C. police departments began.

A week later, on Dec. 7, D.C. police called Fairfax County police and asked for help finding Brown, Fairfax County police said. Digital data showed Brown and Robinson had been on Route 1 together, “possibly at the Moon Inn” on the night of her disappearance.

Detectives and a cadaver dog searched the area but were unsuccessful. Members of the police department went to Harrisonburg to meet with police and gather information.

On Dec. 15, police received new information and returned to Route 1 to expand their search. Homicide detectives saw a shopping cart and a container in the wooded area not far from the Moon Inn.

Officials identified two sets of human remains.