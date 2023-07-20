EXPLAINER: What happens if UPS workers strike?

Talks between the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and UPS over a new contract fell apart on July 5, 2023. The union and the shipping and logistics company are blaming each other for the collapse, which occurred a few weeks after 97% of UPS’s Teamsters voted to strike if the Teamsters and UPS don’t reach an agreement by midnight on July 31.

Without a deal in place, more than 300,000 Teamsters will stop working on Aug. 1.

Why is UPS striking?

The impasse comes after two years in which UPS posted record profits. The company cleared $12.9 billion and $11.5 billion, respectively, in 2021 and 2022. The company nearly tripled its net income from the levels seen in 2018 and 2019 of $4.8 billion and $4.4 billion.

The Teamsters argue that these record profits mean UPS can afford to pay higher wages.

What will happen if UPS strikes?

If unionized UPS workers do go on strike, many U.S. consumers are likely to see delays in the delivery of their online purchases. UPS delivers around 25 million packages a day, representing about a quarter of all U.S. parcel volume, according to the global shipping and logistics firm Pitney Bowes.

If a strike were to happen, UPS competitors, including FexEx Ground and the United States Postal Service, would likely be able to handle about 20% of UPS’s deliveries because the industry currently has some excess capacity.

If a prolonged strike happens, UPS could lose up to 30% of its business, experts warn, as customers switch to rival services.

How likely is a UPS strike?

Union chief Sean O’Brien previously said that a strike was imminent.

If a strike does happen, as the union has been threatening, it would be the first since a roughly two-week walkout by 185,000 workers crippled the company a quarter century ago.

What are UPS Teamsters asking for?

The delivery company has agreed to some of the Teamsters’ demands, pledging to:

End a two-tiered wage system in which part-time workers earn an average of about US$5 per hour less than full-time workers

Make Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the third Monday of January, a paid holiday;

Stop requiring UPS employees to work overtime hours on their days off;

Add fans and install air conditioning in many trucks to improve cooling.

The primary remaining sticking points concern part-time workers. The Teamsters dispute UPS’s claim that part-time workers earn an average of $20 per hour. Teamsters President Sean O’Brien instead says they’re paid “poverty wages.”

The Teamsters further want part-time workers to have earlier access to health insurance coverage and pension plans and a clearer pathway to full-time employment. The union also seeks to resolve safety and health concerns and “better pay for all workers,” as well as obtain “stronger protections against managerial harassment.”