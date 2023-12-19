Ex-rock musician is a ‘person of interest' in California woman's disappearance, police say

A California woman has been missing for more than two weeks and her boyfriend, a former rock musician, is a person of interest in her disappearance, authorities said.
Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani Herrmann, 61, of Capitola, was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12, according to a statement from the El Cerrito Police Department.
Herrmann’s loved ones reported her missing after not hearing from her for more than a week, police said in a statement on Saturday. She was last seen in Santa Cruz on Dec. 3, police said.
