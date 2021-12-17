allison baver

Ex-Olympian Accused of Illegally Securing Millions in COVID Aid, Investing It in Movie

Allison Baver was charged with eight counts of making a false statement to a bank and one count of money laundering

Allison Baver skates during the 444-meter trial at the U.S. short track speedskating championships Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2009 in Marquette, Mich.
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

A former Olympic speedskater was accused of illegally obtaining millions in coronavirus relief money and investing part of it in a movie about serial killer Ted Bundy, federal authorities said Thursday.

Allison Baver, 41, was charged with eight counts of making a false statement to a bank and one count of money laundering, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Utah said in a news release.

Baver won a bronze medal for the women’s 3000m relay in the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, a win that came roughly one year after she shattered her ankle and broke her leg in a world cup meet in Bulgaria.

