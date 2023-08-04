Ex-Florida QB Jalen Kitna provides insight into now-dropped child porn charges

Former Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna is taking steps to clear his name and get another shot at playing football.

Kitna, who was arrested last November on felony child pornography charges that were eventually dropped in a plea deal, released a lengthy statement Friday through a sports management company.

The son of retired NFL quarterback Jon Kitna called the initial charges "not accurate," said a forensic investigation found no inappropriate material on any of his electronic devices and added that he went through an extensive psychosexual evaluation that determined "I'm in the lowest possible percentile for likelihood to commit a crime."

"I understand that there are many who will never get past the original headlines, but for those who want to look at this objectively, I hope this will provide details to see the truth," Kitna said. "I know with the continued love and support of those close to me - and hopefully some understanding by others - I'll have a chance at the life that I dreamed of and worked so hard for.

"I am determined to use my story to help others avoid the pitfalls of naïve technology use."

Florida coach Billy Napier kicked Kitna off the team days after his arrest. Kitna entered the transfer portal once his criminal case was settled last month, but he has not signed with another program.

"I had hoped this outcome would exonerate me and provide understanding," Kitna said. "The reaction has been quite the opposite and created even more confusion, with people making judgments based only on the initial reports, which didn't tell the whole story.

"My family and I emphatically believe child pornography should not exist in our world. I did not commit a crime of this nature. The facts of the investigation and the resolution show this. I hope this statement will bring clarity to all those who care to know the truth."

Kitna accepted a plea deal in early July that dismissed the five felony child pornography charges. Kitna instead pleaded guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct, second-degree misdemeanors. A circuit judge placed Kitna on six months' probation for each count but did not levy a fine or require him to register as a sex offender.

Gainesville Police arrested Kitna on two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography. Police said Kitna shared images of young girls being sexually abused via a social media platform - pics Kitna now says were found on a "legal site."

Investigators ultimately determined that the images did not meet the criteria for the child pornography charges.

"Out of respect to the legal process, I have chosen to remain silent the last eight months, knowing the accusations levied against me as a teenager were not accurate and would be proven to be not true," Kitna said. "The extensive six-month-long investigation brought the prosecution to the conclusion I knew all along this was not a child pornography case."

Florida has since lifted Kitna's ban from campus. He remained enrolled in virtual classes while living at home with his parents in Burleson, Texas.