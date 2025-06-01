Cal Fire SD

Evacuation orders grow to warnings for Henderson Fire in San Diego: Police

Cal Fire San Diego told NBC 7 that evacuation warnings in San Diego County will be in place until Sunday morning when the department will reassess.

By Natanya Faitelson

Henderson Fire burns in Pala on May 30, 2025.
ALERTCalifornia | UC San Diego

Evacuation orders have been changed to evacuation warnings in San Diego County according to a post on X from the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

The Henderson Fire in the Pala area, which began just before 6 p.m. on Friday, is now at 300 acres and 15% contained as of 3 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Cal Fire website.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

In their update, the Sheriff's Department, shared that the temporary evacuation point is open at the Pala Casino Parking Lot located at 1154 Highway 76, Pala.

In their update, the Sheriff's Department announced that people evacuating due to the wildfire can go to a temporary shelter set up at the Pala Casino parking lot. The address is 1154 Highway 76, in the community of Pala, California.

Meanwhile the Cal Fire Riverside County Fire Department shared that all evacuation warnings in Riverside County have been lifted.

Cal Fire San Diego told NBC 7 that evacuation warnings in San Diego County will be in place until Sunday morning when the department will reassess.

U.S. & World

Russia 1 hour ago

Bridge collapse causes a train to derail in Russia, killing at least 7 people and injuring 30, officials say

Sean "Diddy" Combs 2 hours ago

A ‘criminal enterprise' may be emerging in Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial

According to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) an evacuation warning means that residents in the affected area should prepare to leave their homes if they need additional time to evacuate or have pets or livestock, while an evacuation order means that there is an immediate threat and residents must leave immediately.

To learn more about what the orders from the Cal OES mean click here.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Brush fire in Pala area prompts evacuations, Cal Fire says

This article tagged under:

Cal Fire SDFires
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us