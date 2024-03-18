European stocks set to open slightly higher as markets look ahead to Fed meeting

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a lackluster start to the new trading week, with global investors looking ahead to the next monetary policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Fed will start its Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Tuesday with a police decision due the next day. A Reuters poll of economists is expecting the Fed to hold its benchmark interest rates steady at 5.25% to 5.5%.

Overnight, Japan's Nikkei 225 index led gains in Asia-Pacific markets on Monday, while China shares extended gains after data showed its economy kicked off the year on a strong note. U.S. stock futures climbed on Monday morning.

— Weizhen Tan

Nikkei 225 leads gains in Asia, powered by manufacturing stocks

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose more than 2% on Monday, crossing the 39,000 mark for the first time in 10 days as manufacturing and health-care stocks powered the rally.

However, the largest gainer on the index was financial technology company Rakuten Group, which surged 7.38%.

Other names on the top gainers list include automaker Nissan which climbed over 6.5% , as well as pharmaceutical firm Chugai Pharmaceutical, which was up 4%.

The yen weakened by 0.18% on the back of the index's rally, trading at 149.29 against the greenback.

— Lim Hui Jie

Oil posts weekly gain as crude market expected to tighten

Nick Oxford | Reuters

Crude oil futures fell slightly Friday but gained for the week after rising in the two previous sessions.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for April fell 22 cents, or 0.27%, to settle at $81.04 a barrel. The Brent contract for May lost 8 cents, or 0.09%, to settle at $85.34 a barrel.

U.S. crude and the global benchmark are up more than 3.5% week to date so far.

— Spencer Kimball

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to start the week slightly higher Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 4 points higher at 7,733, Germany's DAX up 36 points at 17,988, France's CAC 8 points higher at 8,191 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 86 points at 33,488, according to data from IG.

There are no major earnings releases Monday. Final inflation data for the euro zone in February is due.

— Holly Ellyatt