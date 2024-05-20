European markets head for lower open as positive momentum fades

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a lower open Tuesday, reversing more positive sentiment seen at the start of the week.

Asia-Pacific markets largely fell overnight after tech shares pushed the Nasdaq Composite to record highs Monday. The index was boosted by Nvidia, which rallied 2.5% as investors geared up for the artificial intelligence titan's Wednesday earnings report. The broad S&P 500 inched up nearly 0.1%. U.S. stock futures were near flat Monday night.

CNBC Pro: Outperforming value investor names 'very cheap' global gaming stock as a 'contrarian' bet

Shares of a global video game developer are currently being overlooked by the market and are up for grabs at a "very cheap" price, according to Schroders fund manager Vera German.

The company's shares have been hit hard over the past few years, with the stock price declining significantly from its peak in 2021. It has fallen by 40% over the past 12 months alone.

The value investor believes that the company is well-positioned for future growth as it has a net cash of $1.1 billion and a strong cash flow generation.

— Ganesh Rao

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: U.S. tariff hikes on China EVs will benefit these global stocks, Bernstein says

The U.S move to impose higher tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles is set to have an impact on the U.S. battery supply chain — and create investing opportunities, according to Bernstein.

Those tariffs will benefit the U.S. battery supply chain, where demand is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 25% to 30%, according to Bernstein in a May 13 note.

It names global stocks that investors can consider.

— Weizhen Tan

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open lower Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 43 points lower at 8,381, Germany's DAX down 60 points at 18,708, France's CAC 33 points lower at 8,139 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 140 points at 34,788, according to data from IG.

Earnings come from Kingfisher, Smiths Group, Fresnillo and Generali. Euro zone trade balance and construction data for March are due.

— Holly Ellyatt