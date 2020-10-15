Estate at George Washington's Mount Vernon Lists at Groundbreaking $60 Million

The most expensive property to ever list in the Alexandria portion of Fairfax County is a piece of George Washington's original Mount Vernon estate.

The River View Estate was first deeded to George Washington's personal secretary. But now, the house, guest house and carriage house could be yours for just $60 million.

Visiting the 16-acre estate is reserved for the rich, but News4 is giving you access.

Just off George Washington Parkway is a private entrance leading you to breathtaking grounds. There, you'll find a carriage house, guest house and a 16,000 square-foot home with views of the Potomac from every room.

River View Estate boasts seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and four half-baths. It also has eight terraces overlooking water.

In addition to a beautiful kitchen, the estate comes with a gaming room, resistance pool and gym. All the rooms are done in a federal style to pay homage to the Mount Vernon Estate.

Photos: Stunning Estate at George Washington's Mount Vernon Lists for $60 Million

The listing agent for this historical gem says the current owner is a CEO of a major company. Heather Corey with TTR Sotheby's says that's the profile of who they're looking for as the next buyer.

"We expect it will be an ultra high net worth individual, probably a CEO, who needs to be near Washington, but perhaps doesn't want to be in Washington," Corey said.

The current owner only lived in the home for two years, but the history of the estate goes back to George Washington in the late 1700s.

"What makes this unique is that it is the largest privately held parcel of what was formerly Mount Vernon," Corey said.

Washington deeded the estate to his personal secretary, Tobias Leer.

Corey said Leer was also one of the three people by Washington's bedside at his death.

Correction: A previous version said the estate was the most expensive property to ever list in Alexandria. The property is the most expensive property to ever list in the Alexandria portion of Fairfax County.