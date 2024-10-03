Boy's wheelchair transforms into ‘epic' robot dinosaur for Salem Halloween parade

Halloween is a time for costumes, candy and community spirit. But for one boy who uses a wheelchair, this year's celebration is taking flight.

Adrian Diaz is a bright and imaginative 9-year-old with muscular atrophy type 2. This condition presents challenges, but it hasn’t dampened his spirit.

"I'm just positive. I'm just excited. Everybody wants to be around me," Adrian told NBC10 Boston.

This Halloween, nonprofit Magic Wheelchair and the design team at Dassault Systèmes Solidworks turned Adrian's dream costume into a reality.

Beginning in July, the team began meeting with Adrian to construct a transforming robot pterodactyl.

"We want to make sure we're making something really epic, because the whole thing about Magic Wheelchair is that they make epic costumes," explained Chinloo Lama, an an engineer and user experience designer at Solidworks.

The team of engineers and designers — and even their spouses — worked together and pushed themselves to create something extraordinary.

"Costumes can bring us together and they can be the most inclusive part of Halloween. You can be whoever you want. You can really show the world who you are on the inside. Inclusivity is a huge part of it," team member Sarah Zuckerman said.

NBC10 Boston Adrian Diaz in his transforming robot pterodactyl Halloween costume that he'll wear as the grand marshal of the 2024 Haunted Happenings parade in Salem, Massachusetts.

NBC10 Boston Adrian Diaz shows off his transforming dinosaur costume.

Adrian’s transforming pterodactyl costume features massive wings and his favorite colors, making it a true showstopper. He was ready for the cobblestone streets of Salem as the grand marshal of the 2024 Haunted Happenings parade.

Adrian’s transformation is not just about his costume. It’s a reminder of the power of community and kindness. This Halloween, he’ll take to the streets, just like any other kid, filled with joy and anticipation.

"I want to say: Never give up on the dreams you have or always be positive," Adrian said.