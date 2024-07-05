Where did this emu come from?

That was the question a police department in one Pennsylvania community was trying to answer after one of the big birds turned up in a residential neighborhood.

"Patrol has encountered an Emu wandering in the area of Stoopville Road / Rosefield Drive," Newtown Township police wrote in a July 4th Facebook post.

Police shared a photo showing the emu standing on a lawn near a driveway in front of what appears to be the garage of a house.

Who owns that bird?

"If you know who this may belong to, please contact the county non-emergency number (215-328-8524) so we can return it home safely," police said in the post that is tagged with other local entities.

No word yet if the emu has been given a name.