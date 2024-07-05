critter corner

Police search for emu's owner after big bird winds up on Pennsylvania lawn

Newtown Township, Bucks County, police found an emu wandering near Stoopville Road and Rosefield Drive on July 4

By Dan Stamm

Where did this emu come from?

That was the question a police department in one Pennsylvania community was trying to answer after one of the big birds turned up in a residential neighborhood.

"Patrol has encountered an Emu wandering in the area of Stoopville Road / Rosefield Drive," Newtown Township police wrote in a July 4th Facebook post.

Police shared a photo showing the emu standing on a lawn near a driveway in front of what appears to be the garage of a house.

Who owns that bird?

"If you know who this may belong to, please contact the county non-emergency number (215-328-8524) so we can return it home safely," police said in the post that is tagged with other local entities.

No word yet if the emu has been given a name.

