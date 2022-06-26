Rudy Giuliani Allegedly Assaulted By Employee in NYC Supermarket

Police placed a Staten Island supermarket employee in custody Sunday after allegedly assaulting former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani, a recent focus of the Jan. 6 committee, was at the ShopRite in the Charleston section of the borough where he'd reportedly been out campaigning for his son. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m.

Police sources said the 78-year-old was slapped in the back and refused medical attention. The employee was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

The circumstances that preceded the slap were not immediately clear.

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

Giuliani has been out on the campaign trial in recent weeks for his son, Andrew, who is currently seeking the Republican nomination for governor of New York.

The Jan. 6 committee played audio of Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, two of Trump’s lawyers, calling state legislators and pressing them to overturn the election.