Empire State Building will light up in Wu-Tang Clan colors to honor iconic NYC group

By NBC New York Staff

Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

For one night, the Empire State Building will be nothing to mess with.

The spire of New York City's most famous building will light up in the colors of Wu-Tang Clan, after Mayor Eric Adams declared Nov. 9 Wu-Tang Clan Day for the city.

For those wondering what Wu-Tang colors are, the building will be lit up in black and yellow Thursday evening.

It comes 30 years to the day that the legendary hip-hop group — the members of which are from Staten Island and Brooklyn — had their debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) released.

The album became an instant hit and put the nine-man group on the map. Since then, Wu-Tang has created a style and dedicated following of their own, selling more than 40 million albums worldwide.

