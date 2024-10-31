Elementary school honors beloved custodian by naming the building after her

Claudene Wilson is known as a jack-of-all-trades to the community of Swedeborg, Missouri (population: 497).

Officially, Wilson, 64, is a custodian and bus driver at the local elementary school, where she has worked tirelessly for more than three decades. But you’ll also find her serving meals in the cafeteria, doing repairs around the building and comforting crying students.

“Claudene will do anything for those kids,” Swedeborg superintendent Jim Bogle tells TODAY.com, noting that Wilson is the first to arrive morning and among the last to leave.

Custodian Claudene Wilson also drives a school bus. (Courtesy Swedeborg Schools)

“One of the children said, ‘I want to be Miss Claudene when I grow up.’ And I know he’s not the only one who feels that way,” Bogle says. “She’s a celebrity here.”

A celebrity who hates attention.

“She doesn’t like recognition,” Bogle says.

“Too bad!” he adds, with a laugh. Bogle is referring to Wilson making national news after the Swedeborg School Board voted unanimously to rename its elementary school building after her.

An elementary school in Swedeborg, Missouri, was renamed to honor its beloved custodian, Claudene Wilson. Courtesy Swedeborg Schools



“I was shocked — absolutely shocked,” Wilson tells TODAY. “There’s not a whole lot to say except I’m honored.”

Though Wilson claims she is “retired,” she's still on campus every day. Not only does Wilson know each student by name — she knows their parents' names, too.

“Most of the kids, I had their moms and dads, and when they start school they say, ‘I already know about you!” Wilson says.

Adding to Wilson's popularity: She's not above offering bribes.

“I say, ‘You get your grades up and I’ll give you something special, like a sucker or a candy bar,’” Wilson shares.

Three students came dressed as Miss Claudene for Spirit Day in October 2024. Courtesy Swedeborg Schools

After the Swedeborg School District page shared its new school name on Facebook, the page was flooded with comments.

“Congratulations Ms. Claudene! You were a huge part of my childhood and always pushed us kids to be our best at all times. Nobody deserves recognition in this way more than you," one person wrote.

Other reactions included:

“There is no one more deserving of this honor.”

“If anyone in the world deserves it, it’s her. Congratulations!”

“Kudos for Miss Claudene!!! She treated me so well during the six years I was in the library at Swedeborg.”

“Thank you Claudene for your extraordinary service and dedication to the students and staff.”

“I love that woman! She’s known me since I was like two foot tall.”

For Spirit Day earlier this month, three students came dressed as Miss Claudene, which should come as no surprise. As Bogle said, she’s a celebrity.

