Election Latest: Deadline for Georgia Hand Tally Nears

President-elect Joe Biden is quietly pushing forward with the business of preparing to become America’s next commander in chief even as President Donald Trump, who refuses to concede the election, and his administration continue to refuse to coordinate with his transition team on the coronavirus pandemic and block briefings on national security, policy issues and vaccine plans.

Biden is drawing from the senior ranks of his campaign to fill out an increasingly diverse White House leadership team. Former campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon will serve as a deputy chief of staff, while campaign co-chair Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond and campaign adviser Steve Ricchetti will play senior roles in the new administration.

Meanwhile, Trump still insists without evidence the election was stolen from him and has undertaken legal challenges that even state GOP election officials say can't overcome Biden’s lead. On Tuesday, the president fired Christopher Kreb, the nation’s top election security official who had vouched for the integrity of the vote.

Deadline Near for Hand Tally of Presidential Race in Georgia

Election officials across Georgia are staring down a Wednesday deadline to complete a hand tally of the presidential race in the state.

The hand recount of nearly 5 million votes stems from an audit required by a new state law and wasn’t in response to any suspected problems with the state’s results or an official recount request. The law requires the audit to be done before the counties' certified results can be certified by the state.

The deadline for the counties to complete the audit is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, ahead of the Friday deadline for state certification.

The hand count is meant to ensure that the state’s new election machines accurately tabulated the votes and isn’t expected to change the overall outcome, state election officials have repeatedly said.

Going into the count, Democrat Joe Biden led Republican President Donald Trump by a margin of about 14,000 votes. Previously uncounted ballots discovered in two counties during the hand count will reduce that margin to about 13,000, said Gabriel Sterling, who oversaw the implementation of the state's new voting system for the secretary of state's office.

Once the results are certified, if the margin between the candidates remains within 0.5%, the losing campaign can request a recount. That would be done using scanners that read and tally the votes and would be paid for by the state, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has said.

Gabriel Sterling, who oversees Georgia’s voting systems, gave an update on Tuesday on the state’s recount efforts. Sterling also gave a warning to anyone considering moving to Georgia to vote in the two senate seat runoffs: “If you want to move to Georgia and be part of the number one state in America to do business, we’re happy to have you… [but] don’t game our system.”