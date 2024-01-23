Miami

96-year-old Florida woman rescued after falling in hole that formed in her home

Miami Fire Rescue officials said the hole formed in the interior foundation of the home, and an elderly woman fell into it

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

An elderly woman had to be rescued after she fell into a hole that formed in her home in Miami, Florida, Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident happened at the home at 921 Southwest 12th Avenue.

Miami Fire Rescue officials said the hole formed in the interior foundation of the home, and an elderly woman fell into it.

Photos released by fire rescue showed the hole in the floor with tiles cracked or missing, along with cracked walls.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Miami Fire Rescue
Photos released by Miami Fire Rescue show a hole in the floor and cracked walls at a home in Little Havana.

Firefighters assisted the woman out of the hole. She wasn't seriously injured.

Building inspectors were called to the home, which was cordoned off and evacuated. A total of six people were displaced as a result, officials said.

U.S. & World

Remote work 19 mins ago

Kyte Baby controversy: Outrage after worker denied remote request while her baby was in the NICU

New York 47 mins ago

New York man convicted of murdering woman who mistakenly pulled into his driveway

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us