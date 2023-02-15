Texas

1 Killed, 3 Wounded in Shooting at El Paso Mall: Police

By Associated Press

A shooting was reported Wednesday near the food court at Cielo Vista Mall in East El Paso, police say.
KTSM-TV

Police in El Paso, Texas, say one person was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday in a shopping mall.

One person has been taken into custody, El Paso police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Gomez said. No immediate information was given about that person.

“It’s too early to speculate on motive,” Gomez said.

The three who were wounded were hospitalized, Gomez said. Their conditions were not known.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Gomez said police believe the scene is secure and that officers are sweeping through the whole mall to verify that.

Authorities have set up a reunification center at a nearby high school.

Wednesday's shooting happened in a busy shopping area and across a large parking lot from a Walmart where 23 people were killed in a racist attack in 2019.

U.S. & World

Florida

Roaches in the Operating Room: Doctors at HCA Hospital in Florida Say Patient Care Has Suffered From Cost Cutting

US Military

Black Hawk Helicopter Crashes in Alabama, Killing 2

No other details were immediately available.

Check back and refresh this article for the latest update.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

TexasEl Paso
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us