At least four dead as submarine crashes off the coast of Egypt

At least four people have died after a tourist submarine crashed in the Red Sea off the coast of Egypt early Thursday, according to the Russian embassy in Cairo.

Some 45 Russian passengers were aboard the Sindbad submarine, which has the same name as the hotel that owns it, when it crashed less than a mile off the coast of the Egyptian city of Hurghada, the Russian embassy said.

The statement did not provide further details on the crash or what the Sindbad crashed into.

“Most of those on board were rescued and taken to their hotels and hospitals in Hurghada,” the embassy said in a statement, adding that “their health condition is not a concern.”

Local media has reported that more people have died. NBC News has not been able to confirm this.

This is a developing story, please check back for further updates.

