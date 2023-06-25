Effective pills for weight loss, including an oral version of Ozempic, are on the horizon

Drugmakers are racing to be the first to market with an oral version of the newest class of weight loss drugs that have soared in popularity in the past year.

Results of two clinical trials, presented here at the 2023 American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions, point toward the progress drug companies have made in the development of a weight loss drug in pill form.

Popular drugs, including Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro and Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy, can produce significant weight loss, but all are given as weekly injections.

“The nice thing about tablets is that virtually everyone is used to taking a tablet for something, even if it’s just a vitamin. It’s not a big deal,” said Dr. Robert Gabbay, the ADA’s chief scientist.

On Sunday, Novo Nordisk presented findings looking at an oral version of semaglutide — the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy — for weight loss in people who are obese or overweight, and do not have Type 2 diabetes. Participants in the phase 3 clinical trial lost 15% of their body weight, on average, after 68 weeks. The findings were simultaneously published in The Lancet.

