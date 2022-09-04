E.coli

E. Coli Outbreak Extends to New York and Kentucky

Most people who reported feeling ill in July or August had eaten a burger or sandwich with romaine at a Wendy's in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, or Pennsylvania, the CDC said

An E. coli outbreak centered in the Midwest has expanded to New York state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The outbreak was previously reported in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. New York and Kentucky joined the list Friday with one case in each state.

The CDC has noted that the number of people sickened is likely higher than the 97 total reported in the six states, and the true number could include other states. Michigan is home to most of the affected — 58, the CDC said.

In a statement in August, Wendy's said it was fully cooperating with public health authorities in the investigation and that it would be removing the sandwich lettuce from some restaurants in the region.

At least thirty-seven related cases of E. coli from has been reported in four states over the span of just two weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

E. Coli Outbreak That Has Sickened 37 People in 4 States May Be Linked to Wendy's Lettuce

Wendy's Pulls Lettuce From Sandwiches Amid E. Coli Outbreak

