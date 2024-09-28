Dunkin' is offering a free coffee and debuting coffee-scented merch for National Coffee Day

Paging Ben Affleck: get yourself a little treat this weekend.

On Sept. 25, Dunkin’ announced its plans for a Sunday steal on National Coffee Day (Sept. 29): Dunkin’ Rewards members can get themselves a free medium hot or iced coffee with purchase by using the Dunkin’ app.

Celebrate National Coffee Day with a free cup (Dunkin')

In addition to free coffee, the doughnut chain is also collaborating with home fragrance brand Homesick for a scented collection in honor of the caffeinated food holiday.

Dubbed the Dunkin’ x Homesick Collection, the pair of items will be available starting Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. EST on the Homesick website and are meant to evoke a coffee-filled Dunkin’ experience.

Dunkin' Homesick Original Blend Candle. (Dunkin')

This candle combines the scent of espresso bean, cold brewed coffee and cream that Dunkin’ says is “reminiscent of a warm cup of roasted Dunkin’ coffee.”

Homesick says that the candle’s mid notes are caramel and vanilla extract and that its base notes include cocoa chips, sugar cane and crème. The candle is 13.75 ounces and costs $34.95.

Dunkin' x Homesick Perfect Combo Car Freshener. (Dunkin')

This car freshener takes the scent of strawberries and combines it with the odor of coffee grounds, which the brand says “brings the scent of a Dunkin’ frosted strawberry sprinkle donut and iced coffee with cream straight to your car.”

Homesick says its mid notes include the smell of sprinkles, brown sugar and salted butter and has base notes of vanilla, “fresh dough” and heavy cream. This air freshener costs $12.

Dunkin’ is not the only doughnut retailer offering a sweet coffee deal this weekend. On Sept. 25, Krispy Kreme announced it will be offering free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Additionally, the paper hat-rich chain is offering a doughnut deal on the day, too: customers who buy a dozen get one dozen original glazed for $2.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: