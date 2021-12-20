Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Carcinogen Concerns

Proctor & Gamble is recalling more than 30 products due to carcinogen concerns.

The company said in a statement Friday that it is voluntarily recalling the aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products in the U.S. after benzene was detected.

In its written statement, the company said "Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening. Based on exposure modeling and the cancer risk assessments published by the Environmental Protection Agency, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in our testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences. Benzene is ubiquitous in the environment. Humans around the world have daily exposures to it indoors and outdoors from multiple sources."

it also said the recall was out of "an abundance of caution" and no adverse reactions had yet been reported.

The recall, which can be viewed in its entirety here, includes products marketed under its Pantene, Herbal Essences and Aussie product lines.

View the product list here.

The company said people should stop using the products immediately and will be reimbursed.

Consumers with questions can get more information at 1-888-674-3631 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.to 6 p.m. ET.

The company just last month also recalled some Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants and Old Spice “Below Deck” spray products over benzene concerns.

View the full recall alert here.