Drone Video From Inside a Bowling Alley Is a Viral Sensation

Who knew watching bowling could be so entertaining?

Video footage from a drone that zips through a Minneapolis bowling alley has gone viral.

Viewers follow along as the camera, in one shot, enters the Bryant-Lake Bowl and Theater and moves across multiple lanes as balls roll down them. The drone then goes behind the pins, into the inner workings of the alley, a place most people don’t typically see, before it goes back toward the customers enjoying themselves in their respective lanes.

There is audio of some of the players, including a man and woman channeling “The Big Lebowski” while arguing about whether or not she had her foot over the line before the camera goes toward the bar area, where a few customers clink their glasses and one man tries to convince his friend he did indeed bowl a perfect game.

The drone then passes through the theater space and heads back out into the alley area where viewers follow a ball as it smashes directly into the pins.

The video was produced by Minneapolis-based Sky Candy Studios.

"It's just doing something unique," director Anthony Jaska told Minneapolis NBC Affiliate KARE. "It's taking a traditional storytelling and putting new technology behind it. There's no cuts. It's a one-take, no CG."

And don’t think it’s fake, either.

"Everyone is, like, doubting it," Bryant Lake Bowl bartender Farrah Donovan told KARE. "I can vouch that it's 100% real. I was here."

The video is so impressive that it even caught the eye of some Hollywood heavyweights.

Oh my God this drone shot is stupendous. 🎳 pic.twitter.com/bUcfRtq70O — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 9, 2021

“I want them to come with us to London later this year when we shoot Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn tweeted.

This is one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen. Jaw on the floor. https://t.co/OSV1m8cqpG — Lee Unkrich (@leeunkrich) March 10, 2021

“This is one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen. Jaw on the floor,” tweeted director Lee Unkrich, who lists “Coco” and “Toy Story 3” among his credits.

