Driver was on TikTok when he crashed in Arizona and killed 5, officials say

A driver in an Arizona crash that killed five people was allegedly using TikTok when he slammed into a stopped vehicle, authorities said this week in announcing his arrest.
Danny G. Tiner, 36, has been charged with manslaughter in the six-vehicle collision.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Tiner was on TikTok and failed to stop his tractor-trailer before running into stopped traffic on Interstate 10 near Chandler about 6:15 a.m. Jan. 12.
For more on this story, go to NBC News.
