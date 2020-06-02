Protesters Shelter in DC Home Overnight After Being ‘Corralled,’ Pepper-Sprayed by Police

A D.C. man opened his doors to dozens of protesters overnight Tuesday after he said officers physically attacked and pepper-sprayed the demonstrators.

Protesters emerged from the three-story rowhome a few minutes after a citywide curfew expired at 6 a.m. and clapped for the man who housed them overnight, Rahul Dubey.

Dubey said that he acted on instinct after seeing protesters "absolutely decimated and beaten on the steps of my house."

Dubey said he was also hit with some of the pepper spray.

News4's Justin Finch talks to protesters who took shelter in a stranger's home after a confrontation with police.

Some inside told News4 that up to 60 people took refuge inside the home near 15th and Swann streets after police officers followed them onto the residential street and pepper-sprayed them. Police apparently were trying to enforce the District's 7 p.m. curfew.

“We weren’t doing anything violent, they pepper-sprayed us right up to the doorway," one person inside told News4's Jackie Bensen.

WTOP reporter Ken Duffy posted pictures and videos of police blocking roads and alleys in the neighborhood, saying police had "pinned us down" at 15th and Swann Streets. He later took shelter in a home for some time before leaving.

We are trapped between 14th & 15th Streets on Swann St NW. Cops at both ends of the street even in the alleys. #dcprotest pic.twitter.com/xFHfaK3Rb4 — Ken Duffy (@KenDuffyNews) June 2, 2020

Another person who eventually took shelter in a home said that police followed them from Florida Avenue NW to the area near 15th and Swann Street. They said the police "corralled" them on Swann Street and used pepper spray.

"The crowd came racing through like a tornado, Dubey said. "We had to keep the door open and keep pulling them in... it's the same you would do if there's a storm."

Dubey opened his door and allowed the protesters inside so they wouldn't be arrested, according to multiple people there. When protesters came out Tuesday morning after curfew, they said as many as three or four homes on the block opened up.

Video taken from inside Dubey's home shows people coughing and one person holding a cloth to their eyes. The shot shows police gathered outside the door.

They shot mace at peaceful protesters is a residential neighborhood. The man who took us in is named Rahul Dubey. He gave us business cards in case they try to say we broke in. pic.twitter.com/gKzmrvCa75 — Meka (@MekaFromThe703) June 2, 2020

"They charged all the way up into this man's door and maced everybody coming into this house," one witness told News4 over the phone. "Thank goodness for us in the house we're safe, we're ok. But there's no way for us to get out of this house and not get arrested."

Donations of food and personal protective equipment came in overnight. Dubey accused police of intercepting pizza delivered to the house but said that the group inside eventually got some food.

He said the people in his house ranged from 18 to 50 in age and called them "an amazing group of people that were gathered here peacefully."

The area had been blocked off but since reopened. Some police cruisers were spotted driving down Swann Street but turned before they got to the house.

When asked if he was surprised that people opened their homes so readily, one neighbor said he wasn't at all.

"D.C. is definitely a very forward-thinking city but also it's very neighborly. We don't get enough credit for being neighborly. We show up for the people around us," he said.

The concern now is for the protesters' general health, especially in light of the pandemic. Under rules to slow the spread of coronavirus, groups of more than 10 people are banned.