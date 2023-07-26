Donald Trump

Trump teams preparing for possible Thursday grand jury vote, sources say

Special counsel Jack Smith has been investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of pro-Trump supporters, as well as other matters

By Jonathan Dienst and Garrett Haake | NBC News

Emily Elconin for The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Trump legal and political teams are preparing for the possibility that the federal grand jury will vote on charges against the former president as early as Thursday, according to three sources familiar with the thinking of Trump’s inner circle.

Donald Trump said July 18 on his social media platform that he was notified he is a target in an investigation into the Jan. 6 riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The target letter mentioned three federal statutes related to the deprivation of rights, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and tampering with a witness, two attorneys with direct knowledge of the document have previously told NBC News.

