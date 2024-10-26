Madison Square Garden

Here's the speaker list for the Donald Trump rally at Madison Square Garden

The speaker list includes family members, close advisors and elected officials

By NBC New York Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Donald Trump's campaign released a list of speakers and performers for his rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

In addition to his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, some of the speakers for the Sunday rally include: Speaker Mike Johnson, Elon Musk, Rudy Giuliani and former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Doors for the rally open at 12 p.m. with the program expected to begin at 5 p.m.

Here is the list of speakers provided by the Trump campaign (in the order provided):

  • Sen. JD Vance
  • Speaker Mike Johnson
  • Rep. Elise Stefanik
  • Rep. Byron Donalds
  • Tulsi Gabbard
  • Rudy Giuliani
  • Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
  • Lara Trump
  • Eric Trump
  • Donald Trump Jr.
  • Elon Musk
  • Dan Scavino
  • Stephen Miller
  • Dana White
  • Tucker Carlson
  • Brooke Rollins
  • Steve Witkoff
  • Howard Lutnick
  • Grant Cardone
  • Sergio Gor 
  • Michael Harris Jr.
  • Tiffany Justice
  • Lee Greenwood
  • Christopher Macchio
  • Mary Millben
  • Sid Rosenberg
  • Kill Tony
  • Scott Lobaido
  • David Rem
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Madison Square GardenDonald TrumpDecision 2024
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us